U.S. Senator Warren raises concerns over natural gas prices to energy companies

Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has called on energy companies to explain the rationale for "their decisions to export record amounts of natural gas while imposing massive price increases" on the public.

Warren is calling on ConocoPhillips, EQT, Exxon Mobil, Coterra, BP, Antero Resources, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Ascent Resources, Southwestern Energy Company, Range Resources Corporation, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation to answer her question by no later than Dec. 3.

She posted letters written to those companies on her website along with a statement that raised her concerns.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

