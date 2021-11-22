U.S. to announce oil release as soon as Tuesday -Bloomberg

An oil storage tank and crude oil pipeline equipment is seen during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to announce the release of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with several other countries as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing multiple unnamed sources.

The Biden administration has asked a wide range of countries, including China, to consider releasing stocks of crude. The White House has also repeatedly pressed the OPEC producer group - which plans to meet on Dec. 2 - to maintain adequate global supply. read more

Oil prices rose on Monday on reports that OPEC+ could reassess its output. read more

Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the pending announcement, said this week's likely move would probably be coordinated with similar action by India, Japan and South Korea,

Officials at the White House and U.S. Department of Energy did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the report.

