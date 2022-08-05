U.S. shale producer EOG to maintain low, single-digit oil output

The logo of U.S. oil and gas company EOG Resources is seen in its office in Chongqing, China December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer EOG Resources (EOG.N) on Friday said it expects to deliver roughly 4% oil and gas volume growth this year, and hold a similar trajectory in 2023, as inflation and supply chain problems continue to snarl the oil industry.

Inflation has meaningfully exceeded expectations, but EOG has been able to offset some costs with efficiency gains. The market could face additional inflation next year, pushing well costs higher, executives warned in a conference call.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.