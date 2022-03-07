U.S. shale producers Oasis, Whiting to merge in $6 bln deal

A brand new oil production facility owned by Oasis Petroleum in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area near Wink, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. Picture taken August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS.O) and Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL.N) will merge in a $6 billion deal, the companies said on Monday.

The deal between the companies that operate in the Bakken shale formation of North Dakota comes amid a significant spike in crude oil prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude soared to near $130 a barrel on Monday, its highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuel tight supply fears.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Shares in Oasis rose 3.8%, while Whiting Petroleum climbed 6.1% in premarket trade.

Under the terms of the deal, Whiting shareholders will receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis common stock and $6.25 in cash for each share held.

Upon completion of the deal, which is expected in the second half of 2022, Whiting shareholders will own about 53% and Oasis shareholders will own about 47% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Both companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 after the energy industry reeled under an unprecedented crash in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.