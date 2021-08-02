Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. solar company files request to extend Trump-era solar tariffs

Solar panels are seen in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. solar company Auxin Solar on Monday said it was seeking an extension of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on overseas-made solar cells and panels.

Auxin said in a statement that it had filed a formal request with the U.S. International Trade Commission alongside Suniva Inc, the solar manufacturer that first requested the tariffs in 2017.

The tariffs are set to expire in February of next year if they are not extended. Auxin is a San Jose, California-based producer of solar modules.

The United States imposed duties on solar cell and panel imports in 2018 in a bid to boost domestic production. But opponents, including the largest solar trade group, argue that the tariffs have slowed investment and hurt jobs in the fast-growing renewable energy sector.

Most panels installed in the United States are made in Asia, and solar companies rely on those cheap imports to compete with fossil fuels.

Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell

