U.S. trade chief says she exploring all options to resolve Mexican energy policy concerns

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on President Biden's trade policy agenda on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

VANCOUVER, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Friday she will continue to raise U.S. concerns with Mexican counterparts about Mexico's state-centered energy policies and will consider all options to resolve those concerns.

Tai told reporters after meeting with Canadian and Mexican trade officials that the concerns are widespread among U.S. lawmakers, traditional energy companies, new energy companies and environmental groups.

"I have made very clear that all options are on the table and that we will continue to explore those options," Tai said when asked whether she will seek formal consultations with Mexico as a violation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese

