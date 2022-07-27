U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary discusses price cap on Russia with European counterparts

Economist Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo listens to questions during his Senate Finance Committee nomination hearing to be Deputy Secretary of the Treasury in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo discussed a price cap on Russian oil along with discussing opportunities to build on sanctions imposed on Russia with counterparts from Brussels, Belgium and the European Commission on Wednesday in Paris.

The leaders also discussed support for the people and government of Ukraine through economic assistance and the suspension of debt service payments.

Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens

