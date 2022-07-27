1 minute read
U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary discusses price cap on Russia with European counterparts
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo discussed a price cap on Russian oil along with discussing opportunities to build on sanctions imposed on Russia with counterparts from Brussels, Belgium and the European Commission on Wednesday in Paris.
The leaders also discussed support for the people and government of Ukraine through economic assistance and the suspension of debt service payments.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.