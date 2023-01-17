U.S. Treasury extends Citgo's protection from creditors for 3 months















Jan 17 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday extended for three months a license that protects Venezuela-owned oil refiner Citgo Petroleum from bondholders trying to seize its assets to recoup about $900 million in pending debt.

U.S. protections on the Houston-based refiner have prevented bondholders and creditors from moving ahead in court actions seeking to recover defaults and debts owed by Venezuela.

There had been uncertainty over whether the Biden administration would continue the protection after the dissolution of opposition leader Juan Guaido's interim government in Venezuela last month.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) extended the general license 5J until April 20. The three-month extension could signal a change in U.S. policy since the previous OFAC license was for 12 months.

A federal court in October asked New York state's highest court for guidance on whether bondholders are entitled to seize a controlling stake in Citgo. There has been no decision on that case. Venezuela is fighting in court on the validity of the bonds.

A Citgo spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

Citgo's management has since 2021 engaged in direct negotiations with bondholders and other creditors in a move to find payment solutions to halt the court cases, which in some cases have moved so far as to set an auction calendar.

OFAC said in an explanatory note that in case of any agreement on proposals to restructure or refinance payments due to the holders of the PDVSA 2020 bond, additional licensing requirements may apply.

"OFAC would encourage parties to apply for a specific license and would have a favorable licensing policy toward such an agreement," it added.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Gary McWilliams and Deepa Babington











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.