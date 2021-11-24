U.S. Treasury extends license for Chevron to wind down Venezuela operations

A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Del Mar, California, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday extended licenses for

U.S. oil companies including Chevron (CVX.N) operating in Venezuela until June 1, 2022.

The licenses authorize transactions with Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA that are needed for maintenance or wind down of operations. The license also applies to Halliburton (HAL.N), Schlumberger Limited (SLB.N), GE company Baker Hughes (GE.N) and Weatherford International.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.