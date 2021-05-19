Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2 company and CEO -State Dept report

The Biden administration placed sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe and its chief executive, but immediately waived them due to national interest concerns, a State Department report being sent to Congress said on Wednesday.

The administration also sanctioned four Russian vessels and four other Russian entities, measures that opponents of the natural gas pipeline have said will not likely stop its completion.

