EnergyU.S. weekly Gulf Coast gasoline stocks rise to highest since Aug. 2020 -EIA

A gas pump at an Arco gas station in San Diego, California, U.S. July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline inventories rose to the highest since Aug. 2020 in the latest week ended May 14, the Energy Information Administration said in a weekly report.

The increase came as the Colonial Pipeline, a major conduit of fuel to the U.S. East Coast, was shut due to a ransomware attack.

The report also showed that U.S. East Coast refinery utilization was at its highest percentage since June, 2019. U.S. distillate fuel inventories were at their lowest since April, 2020, as were East Coast distillate stockpiles.

