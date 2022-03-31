1 minute read
U.S. weighing release of 1 million barrels of oil a day for several months, source says
WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering releasing 1 million barrels of oil a day for several months from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a source said on Wednesday.
Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Timothy Gardner; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
