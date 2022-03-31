U.S. weighing release of 1 million barrels of oil a day for several months, source says

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson - S1AETIZMOIAB

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering releasing 1 million barrels of oil a day for several months from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a source said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Timothy Gardner; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

