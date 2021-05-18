EnergyUtility Engie to boost investments in renewables and step up asset sales
French power company Engie (ENGIE.PA) announced on Tuesday plans to boost investments in the renewables sector and step up disposals of non-core assets, as part of a strategic programme to improve its business performance.
Engie said it was targeting between 9-10 billion euros ($11-$12 billion) worth of disposals over 2021-2023, which in turn would help finance 15-16 billion euros worth of investments in areas such as renewable energy.
Engie re-affirmed its dividend policy of having a dividend payout ratio of 65-75% of Engie's net recurring income group share, and introduced a dividend floor of 0.65 euros per share over the 2021-2023 period.
Engie's revenues for the first quarter ending March 31 rose 2.3% from a year ago to 16.9 billion euros, while its earnings before interest (EBIT) rose 8.3% to 2.07 billion euros.
Engie kept its 2021 financial guidance, namely for a net recurring income group share of between 2.3-2.5 billion euros.
"We have reaffirmed our guidance for 2021 and our priorities are clear: to drive improved performance by focussing on our deep industrial expertise; complete the strategic reviews underway; and create value from allocating capital to activities that will accelerate the transition to carbon-neutrality," said Engie chief executive Catherine MacGregor.
($1 = 0.8221 euros)
