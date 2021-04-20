Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EnergyUzbekistan, Dutch firm sign $1.2 bln power plant deal

Reuters
2 minutes read

Uzbekistan has signed a $1.2 billion deal for a Dutch-registered company to build a 1,560 megawatt gas turbine power plant in the Central Asian nation, the Uzbek energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The company, Stone City Energy, says on its website it is a special-purpose vehicle set up to develop power generation projects in Uzbekistan. It does not disclose it founders.

Stone City will design, finance, build, commission, operate and manage the power plant for 25 years after launching it at the end of 2024.

"The thermal power plant will employ the latest technologies, including modern HL class steam and gas units manufactured by Siemens Energy, which will save 1.1 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually," the ministry said in a statement.

A site for the plant has been allocated on 150 hectares of land, in the Angora district of the Surkhandarya region in Uzbekistan's southeast.

The ministry said in a separate statement it was in talks with Electricite de France (EDF.PA) on projects such as the construction of Uzbekistan's first pumped storage power plant.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 11:19 AM UTCOil hits $68 on Libya force majeure despite pandemic surge

Oil rose to $68 a barrel and hit its highest in a month on Tuesday, supported by disruption to Libyan exports and expectations of a drop in U.S. crude inventories, though rising coronavirus cases in Asia limited gains.

EnergyAnalysts raise EU carbon price forecasts as tougher climate targets loom
EnergyIKEA owner sets aside 4 bln euros for green power projects
EnergyChina’s crude oil imports from Saudi up 8.8% y/y in March, UAE shipments jump
EnergyAnalysis: Copper price boost? Peru’s socialist swerve worries miners

Peru's presidential front-runner has proposed nationalizing mining and redrafting the Andean country's Constitution, raising risks to mining investment in the world's no. 2 copper producer that could put upward pressure on prices of the red metal.