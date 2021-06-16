Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Uzbekistan in talks with Honeywell unit on refinery upgrade

TASHKENT, June 16 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's state energy company, Uzbekneftegaz, and UOP Limited, a subsidiary of Honeywell International (HON.O), are in talks about upgrading the Central Asian nation's Bukhara Oil refinery, the Uzbek government said on Wednesday.

The companies have discussed a project worth $184 million which would involve financing from the United States' EXIM Bank, the authorities said.

Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by Louise Heavens

