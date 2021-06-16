Energy
Uzbekistan in talks with Honeywell unit on refinery upgrade
TASHKENT, June 16 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's state energy company, Uzbekneftegaz, and UOP Limited, a subsidiary of Honeywell International (HON.O), are in talks about upgrading the Central Asian nation's Bukhara Oil refinery, the Uzbek government said on Wednesday.
The companies have discussed a project worth $184 million which would involve financing from the United States' EXIM Bank, the authorities said.
