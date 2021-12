Vale discussing Anglo partnership at Serpentina in Brazil

The logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Vale SA (VALE3.SA) has begun "preliminary discussions" with Anglo American PLC (AAL.L) regarding a potential partnership at its Serpentina project in the state of Minas Gerais, the Brazilian miner said in a Tuesday securities filing.

A potential partnership could leverage Anglo's existing logistics infrastructure in the region, Vale said.

Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Brad Haynes

