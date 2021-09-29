Skip to main content

Vale rescues all 39 workers trapped in Canadian mine

The logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vale (VALE3.SA) has successfully rescued all 39 of its employees who were trapped in its Totten copper, nickel and precious metals mine in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, the Brazilian miner said on Wednesday.

All workers are in good health, Vale said.

They were trapped on Sunday when a vehicle transporting the employees was taken offline. The workers then went to refuge stations with access to food and water, Vale said.

Vale CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo said an investigation would be launched into what happened.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely

