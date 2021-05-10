Skip to main content

EnergyValero charters tanker for Gulf Coast storage amid pipeline outage- sources

Laura Sanicola
The Valero refinery next to the Houston Ship Channel is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Valero Energy (VLO.N) chartered an oil products tanker for storage in the Gulf Coast on Friday amid a cyber attack that shut the Colonial pipeline, the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The tanker, called the Nave Titan, is currently in the Mississippi River in southern Louisiana, according to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data.

It can hold up to 330,000 barrels of oil, according to the tanker data.

Valero did not immedietely respond to a request for comment.

