Energy
Valero raising FCC production at McKee, Texas refinery after power outage -sources
HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) on Wednesday was increasing production on the restarting, gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 195,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, sources familiar with plant operations said.
The 55,000-bpd FCC and other units were knocked out of production following a partial power outage on Sunday, the sources said.
