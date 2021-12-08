Valero raising FCC production at McKee, Texas refinery after power outage -sources

A Valero Energy Corp. gas station is pictured in El Cajon, California, U.S., August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) on Wednesday was increasing production on the restarting, gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 195,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, sources familiar with plant operations said.

The 55,000-bpd FCC and other units were knocked out of production following a partial power outage on Sunday, the sources said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.