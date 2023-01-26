Valero refineries to run up to 88% of capacity in Q1 2023 -executive

Companies Valero Energy Corp Follow















HOUSTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) plans to operate its 14 refineries between 85% and 88% of their combined total throughput capacity of 3 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2023, said Homer Bhullar, vice president of investor relations.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Valero's refineries operated at 97% of theif combined total throughput capacity, the highest level since 2018, said Chief Executive Joe Gorder.

