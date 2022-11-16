Valero repairing shut FCC at McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas -sources
- Companies
HOUSTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) was repairing the shut gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) on Wednesday at its 195,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunday, Texas, said people familiar with plant operations.
The 76,000-bpd FCC was shut on Tuesday for the repairs because a leak in a pipe in the unit, the sources said. The expected length of the outage was unknown on Wednesday.
Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Diane Craft
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.