Valero reschedules overhaul at McKee refinery in Texas –sources

HOUSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) rescheduled for a year a planned overhaul at its 195,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The work on fuel-producing units was scheduled to begin in May, but was reset for the spring of 2023 so the refinery can continue producing gasoline and diesel, which are realizing high returns because of high global demand, the sources said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.