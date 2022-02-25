Valero restarts hydrocracker at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery -sources

HOUSTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) restarted the large hydrocracker at its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Friday following a six-week planned overhaul, said sources familiar with plant operations.

A planned restart of the gasoline-producing 75,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) 1241 has been delayed pending arrival and installation of a large overhead pipe as part of the planned multi-unit wrapping up at the refinery.

A Valero spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

Valero shut the FCC and 57,000-bpd hydrocracker 943 in mid-January to start the overhaul, planned to finish at the end of February. read more

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis

