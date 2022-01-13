Skip to main content
Valero shutting large hydrocracker at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery for planned overhaul -sources

1 minute read

A Valero Energy Corp. gas station is pictured in El Cajon, California, U.S., August 8, 2017. Picture taken August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

HOUSTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp began shutting the large diesel-producing hydrocracker at its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Wednesday to start a planned overhaul, people familiar with plant operations said.

In addition to the 57,000-bpd vacuum-gas-oil 943 hydrocracker, the 75,000-bpd 1241 gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker will be shut through the end of February for the work, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Himani Sarkar

