Energy
Valero shutting large hydrocracker at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery for planned overhaul -sources
1 minute read
HOUSTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp began shutting the large diesel-producing hydrocracker at its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Wednesday to start a planned overhaul, people familiar with plant operations said.
In addition to the 57,000-bpd vacuum-gas-oil 943 hydrocracker, the 75,000-bpd 1241 gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker will be shut through the end of February for the work, the sources said.
Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.