Vattenfall reports 7% rise in Q4 profit, but hedges limit gains

OSLO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall reported a 7% rise in fourth-quarter earnings, driven by higher net sales although it has yet to benefit from a recent surge in power prices due to forward sales of its production.

Net profit for the October-December period rose to 6.1 billion Swedish crowns ($662 million), while underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 13.8% to 9.1 billion crowns.

The company hedges against price volatility by selling some of its future production, mainly from nuclear and hydropower plants, in the forward markets.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The earnings impact from higher electricity prices has been limited since we hedge our generation and achieved prices were at the same level as last year in the Nordic region," Vattenfall said.

Vattenfall achieved a price of 31 euros ($35.01) per megawatt hour (MWh) for its Nordic power production in 2021, flat from 2020. By the end of the fourth quarter, it had sold 72% of its 2022 output at an average price of 29 euros per MWh.

In contrast, the benchmark Nordic system price for wholesale power averaged 96.26 euros per MWh in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 13.76 euros a year prior.

Nordic power prices surged to new records in the fourth quarter on low hydropower generation and a wider hike in European markets because of an unprecedented rise in gas prices, low wind power output and unplanned French nuclear reactor outages. read more

($1 = 9.2140 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 0.8855 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.