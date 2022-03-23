Vattenfall says stopped trade with UK arm of Gazprom in September

OSLO, March 23 (Reuters) - Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall (VATN.UL) has not been purchasing gas or other energy commodities from UK-based Gazprom Marketing & Trading (GMT) since September, it told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We removed Gazprom Marketing and Trading from our active counterpart list in September 2021 and have not purchased from them since then," Vattenfall spokesperson Markus Friberg told Reuters.

The subsidiary is 100% owned by Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM).

"We decided at the time to limit the exposure to a few counterparts, which excluded GMT," Friberg said.

"We will not purchase from Gazprom Marketing and Trading nor any other Russian producer until further notice," he added.

Earlier in March, Vattenfall announced it had stopped planned deliveries of nuclear fuel from Russia for its nuclear reactors and was taking steps to further diversify its coal sourcing portfolio.

Vattenfall operates thermal and nuclear power plants in Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany and has a sizeable trading desk spread across a number of European offices.

While sanctions imposed on Russian companies and individuals have so far not included energy, several energy companies have been shunning new deals with Russian businesses.

Meanwhile, the UK government is preparing to step in and temporarily run Gazprom Marketing & Trading Retail Ltd, according to a Bloomberg News report on Monday. read more

