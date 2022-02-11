Vattenfall says UK offshore wind farm secures planning consent

General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall (VATN.UL) said on Friday that its 1.8 gigawatt (GW) Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind farm in Britain has been granted planning consent by the UK government.

The wind farm, off the coast of Norfolk in East Anglia, is expected to come online in the middle of this decade and will provide enough power for around 2 million homes.

Vattenfall's Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm was granted planning consent last December. Together, the two projects will have a capacity of 3.6 GW.

Britain has a target of generating 40 GW of electricity from offshore wind by 2030, up from around 10 GW currently.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nina Chestney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.