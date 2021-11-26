Vattenfall stops market making for Nordic power EPAD contracts

Vattenfall's CEO Anna Borg looks on after the presentation of the sales report at the headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden April 29, 2021. Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall on Friday relinquished its role as market maker for Swedish and Finnish Nordic Electricity Price Area Differential (EPAD) contracts on financial exchange Nasdaq Commodities, citing liquidity and volatility issues.

Exchanges typically agree market maker deals with larger trading entities, such as Vattenfall, which commit to creating liquidity for specific contracts.

The Nordic power market is made up of 15 bidding zones, which combine for a common benchmark system price, but also settle individual prices for each area.

Nordic EPAD futures contracts are financial instruments used to cover the difference between these individual zones and the system price.

Vattenfall had been the sole market marker for EPADs for all of Sweden's four and Finland's single bidding zone, a spokesperson for Nasdaq Commodities told Reuters.

"But we do have price providers helping us set fair and orderly end-of-day prices for the respective contracts," the spokesperson added.

Most EPADs have low liquidity, especially the five price areas in Norway and the two Northern price areas in Sweden, the spokesperson said.

Vattenfall could not be solely responsible for creating liquidity and is calling on other market participants to contribute as well, Laurent Cheval, head of Nordic Trading at Vattenfall told Reuters.

The firm was lacking the necessary tight bid/offer spreads needed for sustainable market marking due to structural and increasingly problematic large liquidity imbalances in certain price areas, which also resulted in high volatility, he said.

"We do not anticipate any significant change in our trading activities and we will continue being active in the EPAD market," Cheval said.

Vattenfall remains a market maker for Nordic base load power future contracts on Nasdaq Commodities.

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.