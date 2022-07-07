1 minute read
Vattenfall wins CdF's for Britain's Norfolk Boreas Offshore Windfarm
STOCKHOLM, July 7 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall said on Wednesday it had won Contracts for Difference (CdF) for the Norfolk Boreas windfarm offshore Great Britain.
State-owned Vattenfall said in a statement that with construction beginning in 2023, Norfolk Boreas would be the first phase of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, coming ahead of the Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Windfarm.
Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto
