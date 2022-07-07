Vattenfall wins CdF's for Britain's Norfolk Boreas Offshore Windfarm

An advertisement of the Swedish state-owned utility company Vattenfall with a figure of a worker on a long ladder climbing to a Vattenfall logo, is pictured in Berlin February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

STOCKHOLM, July 7 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall said on Wednesday it had won Contracts for Difference (CdF) for the Norfolk Boreas windfarm offshore Great Britain.

State-owned Vattenfall said in a statement that with construction beginning in 2023, Norfolk Boreas would be the first phase of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, coming ahead of the Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Windfarm.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.