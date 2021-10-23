Skip to main content

Energy

Venezuela to increase subsidized gasoline price

1 minute read

he corporate logo of the state oil company PDVSA is seen at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

CARACAS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Venezuela hiked the price of its subsidized gasoline for vehicles and motor bikes, Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA said in a statement on Saturday.

As of Sunday Oct. 24, a liter of fuel will cost 0.10 bolivars (0.023 cents), equivalent to 95% of the direct subsidy established by the national executive, the company's restructuring commission said.

The increase also takes into consideration the currency reconversion that took effect this month, removing six zeros from the Bolivar, PDVSA added. read more

Price increases of subsidized gasoline, which includes a monthly allowance for users, comes amid an acute fuel shortage.

Since June 2020 there have been two gasoline prices in Venezuela; the subsidized cost and another estimated at $0.50.

($1 = 248,209.9219 bolivar)

Reporting by Deisy Buitrago Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Mayela Armas and Diane Craft

