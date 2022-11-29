Venezuela to sign new contracts to boost oil output at joint ventures















Nov 29 (Reuters) - Venezuela's oil minister Tareck El Aissami said on Tuesday the country expects to soon sign new contracts to boost oil output at joint ventures between state firm PDVSA (PDVSA.UL) and private energy companies.

El Aissami made the announcement on Twitter following a meeting with U.S. Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) top executive in Venezuela, Javier La Rosa.

Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Marianna Parraga











