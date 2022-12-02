Venezuela signs contracts with Chevron to reanimate, expand oil output















CARACAS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Venezuela's oil minister and top representatives of companies PDVSA and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) on Friday signed contracts aimed at reviving crude output and expanding operations in the U.S.-sanctioned nation, following a license by Washington.

The contracts include the joint ventures Petroboscan and Petropiar, officials said, but details were not disclosed. The documents were signed at PDVSA's Caracas headquarters by minister Tareck El Aissami, Chevron's President for Venezuela, Javier La Rosa, and PDVSA's president Asdrubal Chavez.

Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Gary McWilliams











