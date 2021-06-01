Venezuelan opposition reshuffles CITGO, PDVSA ad-hoc boards

Citgo Petroleum refinery is pictured in Sulphur, Louisiana, U.S., June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Venezuela’s political opposition on Tuesday said it had replaced two members of the board of directors of U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp (PDVSAC.UL), as the movement led by Juan Guaido struggles to extract concessions from President Nicolas Maduro.

The opposition has controlled the refining company since early 2019, after the United States sanctioned Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA as part of its bid to oust Maduro, a socialist. Washington and dozens of other countries recognized Guaido, speaker of the opposition-held National Assembly, as the OPEC nation's rightful leader.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Guaido-led Assembly said that Citgo Chief Executive Carlos Jorda was leaving the board of both Citgo Petroleum and parent company CITGO Holding, Inc. Jorda will remain as the company's CEO, according to two people familiar with the matter.

CITGO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jorda will be replaced on the Citgo Petroleum board by Luis Giusti, a Venezuelan businessman who currently serves on an opposition-named ad-hoc board to the Venezuelan Petroleum Corporation (CVP), which manages PDVSA's relations with private partners.

The Assembly added that Citgo Petroleum's former chairperson, Luisa Palacios, would leave the board of Citgo Holding. Palacios stepped down as Citgo Petroleum's chairperson last October and left the board earlier this year. read more s

(This story corrects to remove reference to Luis Giusti being a former PDVSA president, paragraph 5)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.