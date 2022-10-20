Venezuela's largest refining complex halted after blackout -sources















MARACAY, Venezuela, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A small fire at a vacuum tower and a power blackout halted Venezuela's 955,000-barrel-per-day Paraguana Refining Center early on Thursday, according to six sources close to operations.

The blackout affected the entire complex, which ties together the Amuay and Cardon oil refineries, essential for supplying fuel for domestic use.

"Everything is stopped, there's not even electricity in the offices," said one of the sources, who asked not to be identified.

The fire, which began in a vacuum tower at Amuay, was controlled hours later, one of the sources said.

State oil company PDVSA, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, was attempting to restore power in the refineries, which remained halted later in the morning.

Venezuela has suffered intermittent fuel shortages over the last two years.

