Venture Global gets U.S. OK to load LNG on first vessel at La. Calcasieu plant

Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Venture Global LNG received permission on Friday from federal energy regulators to load LNG on the first commissioning vessel at the company's Calcasieu Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana.

A tanker, the Yiannis, arrived at the plant on Monday and will now likely be first vessel to pick up a cargo from the facility, according to data from Refinitiv.

Energy traders said they're hearing that Jera, Japan's biggest power generator, has chartered the vessel.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Officials at Jera were not available for comment.

Officials at Venture Global have not yet said whether the Yiannis would be the first tanker to pick up LNG at the facility.

After pulling in feed gas from pipelines since around August to test equipment, according to Refinitiv data, Venture Global said Calcasieu started producing LNG around Jan. 19. read more

Venture Global is installing 18 modular liquefaction trains configured in nine blocks at Calcasieu to produce about 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG, equivalent to about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas. Analysts estimate the plant cost about $4.5 billion.

The U.S. Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which approved of Venture Global's request to load LNG on the first vessel, has already approved the commissioning of four blocks at the plant. read more

In total, Venture Global has about 70 MTPA of LNG export capacity in operation, construction or development in Louisiana, including the 10-MTPA Calcasieu Pass (operation and construction), 20-MTPA Plaquemines (construction), 20-MTPA Delta (development) and 20-MTPA CP2 (development).

Venture Global has already started early site work on the $8.5 billion Plaquemines project, which analysts expect to start producing first LNG around 2024.

Venture Global has entered long-term agreements to sell LNG to units of several companies around the world, including China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) (600028.SS), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (SHEL.L), BP PLC , Edison SpA (EDNn.MI), Galp Energia SGPS SA (GALP.LS) and Polish Oil and Gas Co (PGNiG). read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York, additional reporting by Marcy de Luna in Houston. Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.