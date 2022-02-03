Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass plant begins production in Louisiana

HOUSTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas company Venture Global has begun production at its plant in Louisiana, according to a Thursday filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

LNG's Calcasieu Pass facility produced its first LNG on Jan. 19, 2022, becoming the seventh major LNG export terminal in the United States.

(This story corrects to seventh major LNG export terminal in the 'United States' in 2nd paragraph)

Reporting by Marcy de Luna Editing by Chris Reese

