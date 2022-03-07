Venture Global says Shell to buy LNG from Louisiana Plaquemines plant

A logo for Shell is seen on a garage forecourt in central London March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall/

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter Venture Global LNG said on Monday that oil and gas major Shell Plc (SHEL.L) has agreed to buy LNG produced at its proposed Plaquemines LNG export plant in Louisiana.

The contract is for two million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG for 20 years, Venture Global said in a statement. Shell already buys 2 MTPA from Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass plant, which is also in Louisiana.

Plaquemines, which has not been formally approved, would produce up to 20 MTPA of LNG beginning 2024, the company has said. read more

"We look forward to working with Shell for many years to bring low-cost, clean American LNG to the markets that need it (the) most," Venture Global Chief Executive Mike Sabel said.

Reporting by Marcy de Luna; Editing by Rashmi Aich

