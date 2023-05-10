Vestas Q1 swings to profit, beats forecast

Companies Vestas Wind Systems A/S Follow















COPENHAGEN, May 10 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO) on Wednesday reported an unexpected first-quarter profit and maintained its full-year guidance despite continuing to see headwinds in the industry.

"The wind industry remains challenged by political uncertainty, slow permitting processes, and high inflation, which we expect to continue throughout 2023," CEO Henrik Andersen said in a statement.

Vestas is "on track for our 2023 financial outlook", he added.

Despite booming demand for renewable energy, Vestas did not manage to turn a profit last year due to increased competition and soaring metal prices.

Earnings before interest, tax and special items stood at 40 million euros ($44.03 million) against a year-earlier 329 million loss and an average analyst forecast of a 70 million loss in a poll compiled by the company.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

