Vestas reassures on quality after Siemens woes

COPENHAGEN, June 27 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO) on Tuesday emphasised the importance of quality control across its entire business after problems at rival Siemens Gamesa last week.

"Vestas is collaborating across the value chain to ensure our products and solutions deliver to our partners and customers' expectations," the Danish company said in a statement to Reuters.

"Wind energy is critical infrastructure and ensuring the right quality is of paramount importance for a stable, sustainable and independent energy system."

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by David Goodman















