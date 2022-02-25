1 minute read
Vietnam to import additional 2.4 mln cu m of petroleum products in Q2
HANOI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam will import an additional 2.4 million cubic metres of petroleum products in the second quarter to compensate for a fall in domestic output, the industry and trade ministry said on Friday.
The Southeast Asian country has been facing a petroleum supply shortage after its largest refinery cut its production rate last month after shareholders disagreed over financing for crude oil procurement. read more
Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
