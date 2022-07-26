Vietnam's Binh Son refinery Q2 net profit soars to $424 million

HANOI, July 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR.HNO) recorded net profit of 9.91 trillion dong ($424 million) in the second quarter, up by nearly six times from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Binh Son, which owns a 130,000-barrel-per-day refinery in central Vietnam, said in a statement the recent surge in domestic fuel prices was behind its profit jump. It also said it had been operating above capacity this year to meet domestic fuel demand amid a an output cut in Vietnam's other refinery.

