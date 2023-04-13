Vietnam's Binh Son refinery says 2023 net profit to fall 88%

Companies Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC Follow















HANOI, April 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR.HNO) said on Thursday its net profit will fall 88% this year to 1.72 trillion dong ($73.38 million) due to rising costs.

The company, which operates a 130,000-barrel-per-day refinery, said in a statement it is subject to a corporate income tax of 10% this year, compared with 5% last year.

It said it is facing more competition in the local market as import tariffs on gasoline will be cut to 5% this year from 8%, adding that it is concerned it will not be able to buy enough crude oil for its operations this year due to tight supplies.

"Global inflation remains at high levels, putting upward pressure on inflation in Vietnam, which relies heavily on imported materials," the company said. "This will push operation costs higher."

