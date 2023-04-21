Vinci wins 7 billion euro contract for three offshore wind-farms















April 21 (Reuters) - French infrastructure group Vinci (SGEF.PA) has won a contract to design, build and install three offshore wind-farm energy converter platforms in the North Sea, with a total value of 7 billion euros ($7.7 billion), it said on Friday.

The contract has been awarded to a consortium made up of Dragados Offshore - a subsidiary of Vinci - and Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) by Dutch-German transmission system operator TenneT.

($1 = 0.9114 euros)

Reporting Augustin Turpin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











