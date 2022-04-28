Vista reports 29% increase in oil and gas production in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, April 28 (Reuters) - Mexican energy firm Vista Oil & Gas (VISTAA.MX) said on Thursday it increased its oil and gas production in Argentina by 29% in the first quarter, compared to the same period in 2021, and by 7% compared with the preceding quarter.

Vista, Argentina's third largest oil producer and the country's second largest shale oil operator, recorded first quarter total hydrocarbon production of 43,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Oil production increased by 35% to 35,638 barrels per day, of which 29,661 barrels per day were shale oil. 97% of the shale oil was produced in the Bajada del Palo Oeste block, in the Vaca Muerta formation.

"At Bajada del Palo Oeste we have completed the drilling of pads 12 and 13, which will be completed during the second quarter of the year," Vista president Miguel Galuccio said in a statement.

"This puts us on track to plug 24 new wells according to our 2022 guidance," he added.

The company focuses its production mainly on Vaca Muerta in the province of Neuquen, which is the fourth largest shale oil reserve in the world and the second largest gas reserve.

Vista reported adjusted net profit of $39.1 million in the January to March period this year, compared to $6.9 million in the same period of 2021.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by David Gregorio

