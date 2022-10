Companies Vitol SA Follow















Fujairah, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chris Bake, a member of trader Vitol's executive committee and chairman of VTTI, said on Wednesday he expected Brent crude to get closer to $100 by the end of the year.

Bake added that the market value of Brent crude was between $80 and $100.

Reporting by Aya Nader; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











