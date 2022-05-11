Vodafone, Centrica sign solar power deal with Greece's Mytilineos

Electricity pylons are seen in London, Britain August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

May 11 (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) and British Gas owner Centrica (CNA.L) have signed a deal to buy electricity from Greece-based energy company Mytilineos from the three solar farms under construction in England, the companies said on Wednesday.

The 10-year power purchase agreement, which supports Vodafone's net zero emissions goal, will see about 55 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of green electricity dedicated to the telecom operator, while the rest will be sold through Centrica.

Once fully operational, the solar farms would supply more than 100 GWh of electricity annually, equivalent to the capacity used by 30,000 households.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.