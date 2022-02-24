Voestalpine says production supplies secure for the coming months

VIENNA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine (VOES.VI) said on Thursday it was difficult to assess the impact of the current situation in Ukraine on supplies for production but that they were secured by its own inventories for the coming few months.

"We have already prepared as best we can for various scenarios over the past few weeks," a spokesperson for the company told Reuters.

The company said it expects to be able to cover its raw material needs beyond the coming few months through other suppliers.

Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Madeline Chambers

