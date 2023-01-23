Volkswagen keeping IPO option open for charging, energy business - division chief

HAMBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) energy and charging division is keeping all options open for the long-term structure of the business, including a possible listing, the division's chief Elke Temme said in an interview with Reuters.

The division, like all the carmaker's unlisted brands and its battery business PowerCo, is going through the motions of preparing for a listing as a training exercise instituted by Chief Executive Oliver Blume after the carmaker listed sportscar brand Porsche (P911_p.DE) last year.

The results of these exercises, which Volkswagen has dubbed 'virtual equity stories', will be presented at a capital markets day later this year.

