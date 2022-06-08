Tank storage firm Vopak speeds up shift in portfolio

June 8 (Reuters) - Vopak (VOPA.AS) expects the share of proportional capital employed in industrial and gas to increase further by 2025, the Dutch oil and chemical storage company said on Wednesday, while the share for oil and chemical is set to gradually decline.

Last week, European Union leaders agreed to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year in its latest round of sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. read more

The group, which hopes to increase the share of new energies and sustainable feedstocks in its woldwide portfolio, plans to allocate 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) in growth capital to these activities by 2030.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Vopak's focus is on infrastructure solutions for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, long duration energy storage and sustainable feedstocks," it said in a statement, adding that those terminals will be well positioned to handle low carbon substitutes.

The Rotterdam-based company also aims to grant another 1 billion euros by 2030 to grow its base in industrial and gas terminals, as it will continue to expand its network of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminals at strategic locations.

By 2025, Vopak targets an operating cash return of at least 10%.

($1 = 0.9367 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.