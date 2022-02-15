Vulcan Energy opens at 5.65 euros per share on first day of dual listing

BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Vulcan Energy Resources opened at 5.65 euros ($6.40) per share on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the first day of the German-Australian company's dual listing.

The company, which is developing geothermal energy and lithium extraction projects in Germany with commercial production expected to start in 2024, is also listed on Australia's Stock Exchange (VUL.AX).

($1 = 0.8824 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.